Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

As the Los Angeles Chargers try to prepare for the upcoming NFL season, they are dealing with a pretty unfortunate situation as starting quarterback Justin Herbert has been sidelined with an injury. But it sounds like head coach Jim Harbaugh is trying to make the most of a difficult situation.

Justin Herbert suffered a plantar fascia injury to his foot that has kept him off the field for the last couple of weeks. Though he is expected to be back by the time the regular season starts next month, it does make preparation a bit more difficult. But it sounds like the team is making it work.

During a press conference this week, Jim Harbaugh said that there is “very significant” work being done off the field “in terms of mental reps, film work, building a rapport” between Herbert and the rest of the team.

“Even with the preference that he was able to practice, he’s not,” Harbaugh said according to Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “So, let’s not think about that. Let’s think about all the things we can do. And he’s into anything and everything to get himself ready for that opening day.”

Obviously it’s a pretty brutal turn of events for the team, but it sounds like they are responding well.

[Pro Football Talk]