The Los Angeles Chargers have been incredibly successful in the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era, currently finding themselves in prime position right in the mix of the AFC playoff picture. And as far as Harbaugh sees it, a majority of this success is due to star quarterback Justin Herbert.

After a relatively slow start to the season, Herbert has really caught fire over the last five weeks, throwing for over 250 yards in all but one of those games.

More importantly, the Chargers have won five out of their last six games, trending in the right direction at the perfect time of the season.

Harbaugh talked about the team’s success and Herbert’s excellent play as of late, going as far as to call him “one of the best quarterbacks of all-time”.

“Enjoy it,” Harbaugh told reporters earlier this week, transcribed by Pro Football Talk . “He’s not only one of the best in the game currently, he’s one of the best of all-time. I do not feel at all like I’m going out on a limb in saying that. Everything you could say good about a quarterback and then some. Talent and effort, and just intangibles that are off the chart. Every measurement you could have for a quarterback, tangible or intangible, he possesses at the highest level. It’s like being around greatness every day.”

Given how well Herbert is playing, it may not be a stretch to say that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now.

But of all-time? Not only has Herbert not won a Super Bowl that is typically considered to be amongst the elite quarterbacks in NFL history, but he hasn’t even won a single playoff game in his career…

His coach can have all of the belief in him in the world. But until we see more postseason success come from the Chargers, nobody will be agreeing with Harbaugh on his assessment anytime soon.

