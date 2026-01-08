Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens made the shocking decision earlier this week to fire their head coach, John Harbaugh, who was the second-longest tenured head coach in the league, behind only the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin.

John’s brother, Jim, who currently serves as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, is gearing up for a Wild Card matchup with the New England Patriots, but still found time to address his brother’s ousting in his weekly press conference.

“He’ll be a head coach next year,” Jim Harbaugh said of his brother on Wednesday, according to ESPN. “We’ll be playing against him in some form or fashion.”

Jim was asked if his brother’s firing came as a surprise, to which he responded: “Yeah.”

“John Harbaugh’s the best coach I know, the best coach I’ve ever seen. I’m his brother, so I might be biased,” Jim said with a smile.

“As I told him, whatever team he goes to is going to be formidable,” Jim Harbaugh said. “Just hope it’s in the NFC.”

John is 3-0 when coaching against his younger brother, who is his junior by all of 15 months, so Jim is probably being honest when he says John is the best coach he’s ever encountered.

“He’ll be attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind the next opportunity,” Jim Harbaugh said.