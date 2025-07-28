Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to get over the hump and make a deep playoff run behind the arm of quarterback Justin Herbert, who has one of the most talented arms in the league.

Unfortunately, the franchise has struggled throughout Herbert’s career to surround its quarterback with the talent that he needs to lead the offense to consistent success. Now, heading into his second year at the helm, head coach Jim Harbaugh is getting honest about what needs to happen in order to elevate the offense’s level of play.

“This is the truth, Justin Herbert’s biggest weakness is all of those that he’s counting on on offense — coaches, offensive line, playmakers, receivers, running backs — to get up to his level,” Harbaugh said, according to the NFL’s official website.

“I wake up every day to try to get to his level. . . . I see him at the level, just the highest level as a quarterback. First five seasons, nobody’s thrown for more yards in the history of the NFL, and everything he does is, you just don’t change a thing, but whatever it is, conditioning, it’s too easy.

“Everything we do, we try to pull him back, because you never have to talk him into doing anything. He’s been in here every day.”

Harbaugh also addressed offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s role in the offense taking the next step.

“Him and Greg Roman, they’re the architects of the offense, they know it best, and I think that’s going to pay good dividends for us,” Harbaugh said. “Everything we’re doing now we’re doing for a second time, and it’s clear and obvious that all of us, we’ve got to put the work in and get on his level.”

If the Chargers around Herbert can actually elevate their game to Herbert’s level, there’s no reason they can’t challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy.