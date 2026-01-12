Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers know they have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league in Justin Herbert, but Herbert’s presence just hasn’t translated to postseason success. The arrival of Jim Harbaugh was supposed to change things.

It wasn’t worked out that way. After an embarrassing showing against the Houston Texans last season, Harbaugh and Herbert were once again outclassed in this year’s wild-card round, this time by the New England Patriots.

“I really don’t have the answers,” Harbaugh said after the game, according to Pro Football Talk. “I wish I did. If I did, there would have been a different result. We’ll be spending a lot of hard work and sleepless nights getting to figure it out.

“The way these players fight, they give it their very best, they give it their all, we owe them that. Like I told the team, those that stay will be champions. We’re not looking at this as an end, but as another beginning.”

Harbaugh said that the failure falls on the entire team.

“We weren’t good enough as a team. And that’s what we do: We win as a team, we lose as a team, and it’s our responsibility to have the team in a better position,” he said. “And a lot of it’s the Patriots, too. The Patriots played very well, they did a good job, and I want to congratulate them.”

After such a dissapointing end to the season yet again, expect sweeping changes to come to both the Chargers roster and coaching staff this offseason.