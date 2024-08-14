Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to Colin Kaepernick during halftime at the Michigan Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick still hasn’t given up on his NFL dreams, once again expressing his desire to play professional football earlier this week. However, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has something else in mind for him entirely.

At 36 years of age and seven years removed from action in the NFL, Kaepernick’s chances of playing any meaningful snaps for any team at this point seem extremely bleak. However, what he could do specifically for Harbaugh, is come and be apart of his coaching staff.

In a recent conversation with Jarrett Bell of USA Today, Harbaugh detailed that he reached out to his former quarterback about a coaching opportunity on the Chargers.

“If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous,” Harbaugh told Bell. “He’d be a tremendous coach, if that’s the path he chose. Yeah, we talked a little bit about it. He’s considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven’t reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year.”

If Kaepernick wants to really make an impact on an NFL roster at this point, coaching could be his best opportunity to do so. And coaching under Harbaugh, his former head coach in the NFL, could be the perfect opportunity to do so.

[USA Today]