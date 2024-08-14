December 28, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and head coach Jim Harbaugh (right) jog off the field after warm ups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has flirted with the idea of coming back to professional football yet again. But according to his former coach Jim Harbaugh, he has also been in talks to potentially coach at the NFL level.

In a recent conversation with Jarrett Bell of USA Today, Harbaugh detailed that he has been in talks with Kaepernick earlier in the year about potentially getting into coach, a possibility Harbaugh said that Kaepernick actually was somewhat interested in.

“If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous,” Harbaugh told Bell. “He’d be a tremendous coach, if that’s the path he chose. Yeah, we talked a little bit about it. He’s considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven’t reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year.”

At this point in Kaepernick’s life where he is over half-a-decade removed from his last action in the NFL, coaching may truly be his only chance to make a difference on an NFL roster.

Given his experience as a high-level NFL player over the years, you would certainly assume that he has a vast amount of wisdom that he could provide as a coach. Specifically if he were to become a quarterback’s coach.

Still, considering Harbaugh said that this was a conversation that he and Kaepernick had months ago, we likely won’t see him in a coaching role for the 2024-25 season. But don’t be shocked if he does pursue that venture someday.

