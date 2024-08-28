Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has produced a ton of talent that went on to have successful NFL careers during his time with the program. And on Wednesday, he made his intention to help revive one former Michigan player’s NFL career quite clear.

Hassan Haskins was once selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft with hopes that he could come in and make an impact behind perennial Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry.

Instead, Haskins saw his role diminish greatly, receiving only 25 regular season carries over the course of his two-year tenure with the team.

Ultimately, Haskins saw his tenure in Tennessee come to an end on Tuesday as a casualty of the Titans cut down to a 53-man roster. And just a day later, Harbaugh capitalized on Haskins’ availability, claiming him off waivers on Wednesday.

This is an interesting move for the Chargers to make. Particularly because of Haskins’ past with Harbaugh. And the fact that the Chargers already decided to keep four running backs on the roster on their 53-man roster before bringing in Haskins.

Interestingly, this move could actually be more impactful for the Chargers’ special teams unit more than anything else. Haskins has previously shown to be an excellent special teamer in Tennesee, recording the second most special teams tackles on the team in 2022.

New Chargers RB Hassan Haskins was second on the Titans in special teams tackles (13) in 2022. https://t.co/HqlR9ujJ5P — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) August 28, 2024

At the very least, bringing in someone like Haskins provides a sense of familiarity for Harbaugh, which is something that every team is ultimately looking for.

