The reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles drafted linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft but the rookie is still recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Earlier this offseason, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that the franchise expects to have Campbell ready to go by training camp.

“He won’t hit the practice field until sometime in August,” Fangio said, according to Pro Football Talk. “We’re doing all we can, he’s doing all he can in meetings. We’re doing all we can with him on the field.

“I take him to the side and do an individual drill with him that’s suited to what he can do right now. He’s working good and trying to pick it up.”

The Eagles have entered the idea of Campbell not only playing linebacker, but getting reps in at edge. In a recent interview, Campbell said that he’s not too concerned what his role is in the defense as long as he’s on the field.

“That is for the coaches to decide, not me,” Campbell said, via the Eagles’ official website. “I’m going to give it my all no matter how they decide to use me on the field. I feel like I’m a versatile player and I know I’m going to learn every day from the guys on this defense. It is going to be hard work.

“I know that. I want to be the best player I can be, help the defense, help the Eagles win games. That’s the role I want to have. As far as a position, nah. Let’s just play football.”

It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out for the rookie once he’s fully healthy.