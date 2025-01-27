Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets owner Woody Johnson arrives for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are seemingly in a constant battle against themselves. The front office has seemed destined to make moves that set the franchise back.

The latest entry to the long list of such moves has to be trading for an aging Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers’s first season with the Jets was cut brutally short after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in New York’s first series of the year.

Rodgers was mostly healthy in his second season, but New York wasn’t much better for it. The Jets leveraged even more of their future to trade for Rodgers’s old running mate with the Green Bay Packers, wide receiver Devante Adams, and then proceeded to go 5-12 on the season, missing the playoffs in what was arguably Rodgers’s worst season as a pro.

Head coach Robert Saleh was relieved of his duties in the middle of the campaign, and the Jets hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as his replacement in the offseason.

Jets owner Woody Johnson has in the past meddled in the team’s affairs, such as firing Saleh in what many considered at the time to be an overly rash move. Johnson was recently asked if he’d take a step back and defer to Glenn and the new regime on whether to bring back Rodgers for the 2025 season.

“Absolutely,” Johnson responded, via ESPN. “Aaron’s a talent, for sure. He’s a Hall of Famer. … I’m not going to voice my opinion. That’s up to them.”

It’s a move that is sure to excite fans, as they’ve become frustrated in recent years with Johnson’s involvement, which many feel has become increasingly detrimental to the franchise.

It’ll be interesting to see what Glenn decides on Rodgers.