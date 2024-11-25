Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Over the past few weeks, reports have emerged that suggest that Aaron Rodgers will be moving on from the Jets at the end of the 2024-25 season. But that doesn’t mean that they are done with Rodgers just yet.

Sitting at 3-8 on the season, there is very little hope that the Jets will be sneaking into the postseason this year. Just about everything that could go wrong has gone wrong in New York, which has resulted in the firing of both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

The Jets may very well end up headed towards a full rebuild this offseason which would include Rodgers heading elsewhere next season.

As far as the remainder of this season, Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich made it clear on Monday that Rodgers will be their guy, saying that there has been “no discussion” about shutting down Rodgers for the remainder of the season.

Rodgers will start for the Jets in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

This decision largely makes sense considering the Jets really don’t have a developmental quarterback on their roster who it would make sense to play over Rodgers. The only other quarterback on the Jets roster is 35-year-old journeyman Tyrod Taylor.

Essentially, the Jets will have to run the table if they want to potentially sneak into the AFC playoff picture with a 9-8 record.

The first step in doing that will be to take out the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, who are coming off one of their biggest wins of the season over the Arizona Cardinals to claim a share of the NFC West division lead.

With that in mind, the Seahawks have plenty on the line as they head across the country to play the Jets in the Meadowlands.

Individually, Rodgers also has quite a bit on the line for the remainder of the season to potentially prove to other teams around the NFL that he still has some solid play left in the tank.

