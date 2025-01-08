Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets completed an interview with a former head coach who didn’t turn out so great at the time.

The Jets announced they completed an interview with former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. Now the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, Nagy hopes the past few years will have redone his reputation.

“We have completed an interview with Matt Nagy for our Head Coach position,” the team announced on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Nagy coached the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021 after a previous stint with Kansas City went quite well for him. He served as quarterbacks coach under Andy Reid from 2013 to 2015 and then took over as offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.

Nagy left right as Patrick Mahomes was about to take over the mantle at quarterback.

With the Bears, Nagy won big his first year, taking the team to the playoffs. He won the NFL Coach of the Year Award for his efforts in 2018.

However, as any Bears fan will tell you, things soured quickly. Nagy‘s Bears showed no upward trajectory after that and he was often criticized. His run ended after four frustrating seasons, going 34-31 with two playoff appearances. The team boasted a winning record only in his first year, and then went 8-8, 8-8, and bottomed out at 6-11 in 2021.

We’ll see if he’s learned from his past if the Jets decide to make him their next head coach.