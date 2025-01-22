Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have brought in countless candidates to fill their head coaching vacancy. But on Tuesday, one leading candidate now has the ball in his court after a “substantial offer” was reportedly made to him.

The Detroit Lions lost one of their high-profile assistant coaches earlier this week when the Chicago Bears made Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson their next head coach.

Now, reports have emerged that suggest Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could very well be on the move to New York.

According to Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Jets, who met with Glenn on Tuesday for a second interview, made a “significant offer” to him during his visit. Schultz went as far as saying that “the job is his” if Glenn decides that he wants it.

Sources: Aaron Glenn has landed back in Detroit, via Woody Johnson’s plane. No deal as of now, but sources say a substantial offer was made and the #Jets’ job “is his if he wants it.” Glenn is currently constructing his potential staff, which would ideally include #Lions… pic.twitter.com/7iV5LK9I79 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 22, 2025

Glenn is also set to interview with the New Orleans Saints for a second time later this week. So for the time being, it seems like it may be down to these two teams for Glenn.

On paper, it seems like Glenn would be an ideal candidate for the Jets. First and foremost, getting the Jets’ defense back to playing at an elite level is likely something that Jets owner Woody Johnson is very interested in.

However, with the Jets job potentially comes a whole lot of baggage. The pressure to succeed in New York is unlike any other in the NFL.

On top of that, it’s unclear whether Aaron Rodgers will be returning to play for the organization next season. Or even if Glenn or whoever the next head coach is will even have a say in whether they want Rodgers back or not.

Regardless of all of that, a chance to lead an organization like the Jets has to at least be enticing for Glenn. So it will sure be interesting to see whether Glenn will jump at the opportunity that the Jets have reportedly given him.