The New York Jets are looking to instill a major culture reset after two disastrous years of the Aaron Rodgers experience. Rodgers’ first season in New York was infamously cut short after he ruptured his Achilles in the first series of the year.

Luckily Rodgers was healthy in his second season with the franchise. Unfortunately, it didn’t make much of a difference.

The Jets went 5-12 and missed the playoffs even after trading for Rodgers’s old running mate from his days with the Green Bay Packers, star receiver Devante Adams.

Head coach Robert Saleh was fired mid-season, and the Jets hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the offseason. Glenn has got to work on building out his staff and has his defensive coordinator, according to one prominent league insider.

“Sources: The (Jets) are hiring former NFL head coach and highly respected defensive coordinator Steve Wilks as their new DC under Aaron Glenn. This was a key priority for Glenn, who values Wilks’ experience, energy and ability to help establish the culture Glenn envisions,” reported FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on Wednesday.

Fans reacted to the hire on social media.

“As I’ve posted many times before Wilks got a raw deal in Arizona.. He’s a very good coach,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Good hire. Dude was robbed of a head job few years back,” one fan added.

“Aaron Glenn building a great staff,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how long it takes Glenn and his staff to get things turned around.