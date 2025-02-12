Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

The New York Jets hired Rick Spielman to a front office role.

Spielman previously gained fame in the National Football League presiding over the Minnesota Vikings front office. The former player and scout worked as the Vikings’ general manager from 2012 to 2021.

New York formally announced Spielman’s hire in a release on Tuesday.

“The Jets have hired Rick Spielman as a senior football advisor,” the team said in the release. Spielman’s move corresponded with the team hiring Robbie Paton to a player personnel role.

New York has obviously not fared well over the last decade-plus. The Aaron Rodgers experiment was a failure and a disaster. The team will move on from Rodgers after two unsuccessful years of unmet expectations. While there’s talent on the team, it’s anyone’s guess who long that talent will be on the Jets.

With a rebuild approaching, the team might have to unload some of their talented players somewhere else. In hiring Spielman, the Jets bring on someone experienced in team-building and going through different eras.

So we’ll see if he can lend a helping voice to the franchise.

The Jets are still out for the franchise’s second Super Bowl. New York won Super Bowl III after the 1969 season, the final year before the AFL and NFL’s famed merger in 1970. Joe Namath, you may have heard, guaranteed victory.