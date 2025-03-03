New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after getting on the scoreboard first with a first quarter touchdown, Sunday, December 22, 2024, in East Rutherford.

When the New York Jets acquired Davante Adams, some thought he’d assist a team in need. But the Jets, with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, failed to meet those high expectations. Since the Jets have already moved on from Rodgers, they appear poised to do the same with Rodgers’ longtime teammate.

Reports emerged this weekend that the Jets will attempt to trade the three-time All-Pro wide receiver. But if they can’t find a trade partner, the team will instead cut the six-time Pro Bowler.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted the news on Adams and his updated status with the Jets. Which is to say, he likely won’t be here too long.

Sources: The #Jets are now taking calls on star WR Davante Adams, open to trading him prior to the start of the league year. No surprise with his $38.2M cap number. If they can’t get a deal, they are expected to release Adams, who could rejoin QB Aaron Rodgers with a new team. pic.twitter.com/EjvMh2zF1J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2025

“The Jets are now taking calls on star WR Davante Adams, open to trading him prior to the start of the league year,” Rapoport said. “If they can’t get a deal, they are expected to release Adams,” he added.

Rapoport suggested that Adams could rejoin Rodgers wherever the former Super Bowl champion quarterback lands this offseason. Considering that Adams all but got himself traded to the Jets from the Las Vegas Raiders, entertaining a reunion isn’t out of the question.

Adams, 32, would be a welcomed addition to any team he joins. While his production took a hit the last two seasons, it’s clear what he’s capable of at his best. Nearly any team would be happy to have him.

It’s just a matter of which at this point.

It’s expected to be a very busy NFL offseason this year. So buckle up.