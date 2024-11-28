Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Since Week 4, New York Jets starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been a mainstay on the team’s injury report with a litany of problems. But finally, Rodgers will seemingly be going into the team’s Week 13 game at full strength.

The Jets of course find themselves outside of the playoff picture with a 3-8 record on the season. However, there is quite a bit on the line for Rodgers individually, including potentially his career in the NFL.

While Rodgers is still unsure of whether or not he even wants to return to play in the NFL next season, he potentially may not have a choice in the matter.

Recent reports have suggested that the Jets may not be interested in bringing Rodgers back regardless of whether or not he wants to continue playing in the NFL.

At 40 years of age, it certainly seems possible that there may not be too many teams, if any, that would drop everything and let a 41-year-old Rodgers start for one year before potentially retiring. Especially since he hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire with his play this season.

For the first time in his career, Rodgers may not have a place in the NFL next season unless his play improves down the stretch of this season.

Luckily, the Jets have said that Rodgers will remain the starter for the remainder of the season.

And now, for the first time since Week 4, Rodgers was not listed on the team’s injury report, suggesting he is at full strength for the team’s Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

As far as anything left on the table for the Jets as a team, they would likely need to run the table and get some help around the league to even have a chance of making the postseason.

That will start with a win over the Seahawks on Sunday. But if anyone can turn things around, it was once upon a time Aaron Rodgers. The only question now is whether Rodgers has any magic left in his career…

[Pro Football Talk]