The Joe Gibbs Racing team earned a penalty following a thrilling Daytona 500.

Chase Briscoe, who had the pole at the iconic race on Sunday, earned himself a violation over the spoiler on his car.

“Joe Gibbs Racing was docked 100 driver/owner points and 10 playoff points,” the Associated Press wrote. “The spoiler base is a single-source part that cannot be modified and was discovered in NASCAR’s inspection process.”

They added, “JGR also was fined $100,000 and crew chief James Small was suspended for four races. Briscoe now goes to Atlanta Motor Speedway with negative 67 points in the standings. He dropped from 10th in the standings to 39th.”

That’s quite a price to pay for a spoiler violation. What started off as a strong showing to begin the NASCAR season quickly descended into frustration out of the Gibbs Racing camp, surely.

Violations like these are far from uncommon in racing, of course. But it’s a newsworthy piece of business nonetheless. It puts Briscoe behind the 8 ball despite his pole position and 10th-place start to the year.

Per the AP, the Gibbs Racing team plans to appeal the ruling that NASCAR handed down to them. That part, also, is to be expected in this process.

The NASCAR Cup Series continues this weekend with the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.