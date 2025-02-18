Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cam Ward isn’t playing around.

The Miami Hurricanes quarterback figures to be one of the top players selected in this April’s NFL Draft. Ward has competed with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the ‘QB1’ title going into the 2025 Draft, set to take place this year in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Ahead of the festivities, at the Davey O’Brien Award ceremony, an award the ‘Canes quarterback won, Ward issued a warning to teams that pass on him.

“Okay, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not. If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault,” Ward said via the Associated Press. “You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”

Ward has had a well-traveled football career dating back to 2020. He started at Incarnate Word, where he played for two seasons. Ward caught Wazzu’s eye, and then the signal caller went up to Pullman. Ward played with the Washington State Cougars in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Amid turmoil in the conference Wazzu played in, Ward sought more stability and transferred to Miami. Ohio State was also in on Ward, as were several other teams. He enjoyed a stupendous season at Miami where he threw a nation-best 39 passing touchdowns. To that, Ward added a completion percentage of 67.2. percent, 4,313 yards, just seven interceptions, a 9.5 yards per attempt, and 14.1 yards per completion.

In three years at the FBS level, Ward amassed 11,281 yards, 87 touchdowns, 23 interceptions, and completed 66 percent of his passes. He’s also added 17 career rushing touchdowns, four of them he scored with the Hurricanes this past season. It was much more part of his game at Wazzu, but can still obviously be a threat he can turn on at any point.

There’s a reason why plenty of fans became enamored and want their favorite NFL team to draft Ward. We’ll see if he makes good on his warning.