The Carolina Panthers turned to Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback midway through the 2024 season, and it sounds like they have decided to bring him back to the roster again.

The Panthers had high hopes when they chose Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but his performance fell short of expectations, leading to his benching mid-way through the 2024 season.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton stepped in for Young, starting five games in 2024. However, he was sidelined after an injury from a car accident, thrusting Young back into the starting lineup.

Once Dalton recovered, Young had shown enough improvement to keep his starting position. However, the team decided they wanted Dalton to stay.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have signed Dalton to a new two-year contract.

“Panthers and Andy Dalton reached agreement on a two-year, $8 million deal that includes $6 million guaranteed and has a max value of $10 million, per source. Panthers QB Bryce Young has developed a close relationship with Dalton, and now the two continue to get to work together,” Schefter said in a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Dalton entered the NFL as a second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011. Over his career, he has started 168 games for the Bengals, Cowboys, Bears, Saints, and now the Panthers.

His career stats include a 63% completion rate, throwing for 39,500 yards, with 253 touchdowns and 150 interceptions.

It remains to be seen if Dalton will see more action for the Panthers in the upcoming season.