Alabama Baseball slugger Bryce Fowler mashes a Grand Slam off a 100 MPH pitch. (Credit: Alabama BSB on X)

Alabama baseball’s Bryce Fowler will remember this titanic blast he hit Wednesday night for some time.

The Crimson Tide have begun their 2025 campaign and on Wednesday enjoyed midweek action against Alabama State. Unsurprisingly, the Crimson Tide have brought the hammer down thunderously on their opponents.

Specifically, Fowler hammered a pitch that he probably wasn’t supposed to hit THIS far! Fowler turned a 100mph pitch back not just for a home run — for a Grand Slam!

“Clobberin’ time,” Alabama Baseball aptly put on X.

That moonshot will definitely play in Fowler’s head for quite a while. Turning on a pitch like that is no easy task, as anyone will tell you. Fowler had previously attended Pearl River Community College after spending two seasons at Southern Miss.

So it’s been a journey for Fowler. But, certainly, it’s paid off in spades for him at least on Wednesday night.

Fowler may be a player to watch this season for the Crimson Tide. Alabama wasn’t thought highly of in the preseason poll. The SEC’s preseason poll ranked Alabama 13th in a competitive conference that added Oklahoma and longtime baseball power Texas this season.

We’ll see if the Tide can generate anything, but Wednesday night was an exciting one for all involved.