Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have a new lead man in former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, which one of Glenn’s longtime NFL teammates expects to mean the end of Aaron Rodgers’ tenure in New York.

Rodgers and the Jets organization have been at a stalemate since the end of the season, with neither side fully declaring whether Rodgers would be back in New York next season.

The four-time MVP hasn’t yet decided on whether he will be returning for what would be his 21st season in the NFL. But if he does, he has already said that he would like to do so as a member of the Jets.

This decision is of course up to Jets owner Woody Johnson and new head coach Aaron Glenn. But according to Jets longtime NFL teammate Keyshawn Johnson, Rodgers likely won’t be Glenn’s quarterback of choice.

“He will not start off his career with Aaron Rodgers as his QB in September,” said Johnson on Thursday’s edition of Speak on FS1. “If he does, I’m walking from Calabasas at 4 A.M. to the studio with nothing on but boxers. So I’m saying this with a lot of confidence. I’m just telling you. He’s not gonna start his career with that mess. It’s not gonna happen. He’s not gonna allow him to have someone tell him what he’s doing as a coach.”

.@Keyshawn explains why Aaron Glenn is the right coach for the Jets and makes a strong guarantee of who won’t be there day 1: “He will not start off his career with Aaron Rodgers as his QB in September.” pic.twitter.com/jgahTCFj3X — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) January 22, 2025

Johnson is of course quite familiar with Glenn as a person due to their time together as players on the Jets from 1996 to 1999. So if anyone knows how Glenn is going to operate as a coach, it would be someone like Johnson.

Who knows, maybe Glenn even told Johnson this information directly given their relationship. But either way, Johnson sure seems to have a lot of conviction in his take.

Naturally, this strong statement from Johnson led to plenty of reactions from fans on social media.

“Tyrod is the people’s QB anyway,” one Jets fan wrote on X.

Tyrod is the people’s QB anyway — ✈️ GLENN ERA⚡️ (@JetsDumb) January 23, 2025

“He’s not lying,” another Jets fan wrote.

Maybe Glenn will surprise people and warm up to the idea of keeping Rodgers next season. But on paper, it does make sense that Glenn would want to bring in his own set of talent if he gets his way. Especially when it comes to a position as important as quarterback.