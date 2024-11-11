Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had some issues with the blinding light coming in the stadium through the west window during their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, and it seems like Jerry Jones is blaming the coach.

During one play, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed an easy touchdown catch because he was blinded by the sun.

“I couldn’t see the ball. Couldn’t see the ball, at all. The sun,” Lamb said according to Pro Football Talk.

Lamb said that he would be “one thousand percent” in favor of putting curtains over the window to keep that from happening.

However, team owner Jerry Jones seemed to place blame on head coach Mike McCarthy for not knowing which direction the sun was coming in when he was choosing the side of the field during coin tosses.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we flip the coin, so we do know where the [darn] sun is going to be in our own stadium,” Jones said. “Let’s just tear the [darn] stadium down and build another one. Are you kidding me?”

Jones tried to clarify that he didn’t intend to throw McCarthy under the bus, but he doubled down on his belief that the coach and the rest of the team should know where the sun is going to be every game.

“Everybody’s got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues. They know where the sun is going to be. Every team has the same thing,” Jones said.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“I’m not saying [it’s on McCarthy]. I’m saying the world knows where the sun is. We get to know that almost a year in advance. So someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where’s the moon? We’re fine. But everybody plays in the sun out here.”

Clearly, Jones has no intention of adding curtains and he simply expects his coaches and his players to know how to deal with it. And he clearly thinks that ultimately falls on the coach.

[Pro Football Talk]