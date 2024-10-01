Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are being decimated by injuries.

The Cowboys managed to defeat the New York Giants to improve to 2-2 on the season, but it proved to be a costly victory. Star linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence both suffered injuries in the game, and it appears they’ll be missing some serious time.

While most teams would look to shore up the holes created by the injuries, the Cowboys don’t seem to be in the market for outside help. Owner Jerry Jones believes Dallas has enough internal options to hold the team over until they get their stars back on the field.

“We’re fortunate to have these young guys to step up here,” Jones said, via Jon Machota, the Cowboys’ beat writer from The Athletic.

The Cowboys will rely on players such as Marshawn Kneeland, the team’s second-round draft pick out of Western Michigan. The good news is that Kneeland is as confident in the group’s ability to rise to the occasion as Jones is.

“We know we got to step up for our boys,” Kneeland said, per On3.

“We know that seeing them go down, obviously none of us wanted that to happen. Now we all got to come together and play for each other.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Dallas manages, as their next game is against the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

