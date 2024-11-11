Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

AT&T Stadium – the home of the Dallas Cowboys –has had a bit of a problem with the sun coming through the big window glass on the west side of the stadium, creating a glare for receivers looking that way. But it doesn’t sound like team owner Jerry Jones is planning to do anything about it, even if one of the team’s star players wants him to.

During Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was blinded by the sun on what would have been a clear touchdown reception. Instead, he lost the ball in the sun and it fell to the ground for an incompletion.

“I couldn’t see the ball. Couldn’t see the ball, at all. The sun,” Lamb said after the 34-6 loss to the Eagles according to Pro Football Talk.

Lamb was then asked if he thought the team should put curtains over the window during afternoon games. He agreed.

“Yes. One thousand percent,” Lamb said.

Lamb was asked whether he would tell Jerry Jones he wanted curtains.

“I mean, y’all are doing my job for me right now,” Lamb said.

However, it does not sound like the team owner is willing to make that change.

During his own press conference, Jones brought up the issue of the sun as he appeared to argue with Lamb that it was even a problem.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we flip the coin, so we do know where the [darn] sun is going to be in our own stadium,” Jones said.

“Let’s just tear the [darn] stadium down and build another one. Are you kidding me?”

The Cowboys are now 3-6 with the owner and one of the team’s star players arguing about the sun after the game.

Needless to say, things are not going well in Dallas.

