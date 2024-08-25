Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest storyline of the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys has been the contract negotiations with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. However, as the season nears and Lamb still does not have a new contract, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones does not seem to want to talk about it.

CeeDee Lamb has held out from offseason workouts and training camp with the team as he seeks a new contract from the team, but the two sides still have not worked out a new deal and Lamb’s holdout has continued.

After Saturday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jerry Jones was asked about the current status of the negotiations with Lamb, but he clearly did not want to talk about it.

“I don’t have any updates, but we are near the season starting,” Jones said according to Pro Football Talk. “Listen, we’ve got a lot of things to talk about. I’m only talking about who’s here.”

Jones was then asked whether or not he felt like the two sides would be able to work out a new deal before the start of the season, and he again refused to answer the question.

“I don’t even know what that is as far as opinion, OK?” Jones said.

We’ll have to see how this situation plays out.

