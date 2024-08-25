Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been absent from the team’s offseason workouts and preseason camp as he seeks a new contract from the team. It’s been the biggest storyline for the Cowboys throughout the offseason, and as the team now nears the start of the regular season with Lamb still holding out, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones does not want to talk about it.

Jerry Jones answered questions from the media following the team’s final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, but he flatly refused to answer any questions about the CeeDee Lamb situation, even though it is without doubt the biggest question on the minds of all fans and media.

“I don’t have any updates, but we are near the season starting,” Jones said according to Pro Football Talk. “Listen, we’ve got a lot of things to talk about. I’m only talking about who’s here.”

Jones was then asked whether or not he felt like the two sides would be able to work out a new deal before the start of the season, and he again refused to answer the question.

“I don’t even know what that is as far as opinion, OK?” Jones said.

Obviously, this whole situation is pretty brutal news for the Cowboys, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media with many fans expressing their outrage at Jones’ comments.

We’ll have to see how this whole situation plays out.

[Pro Football Talk]