The Cleveland Browns are looking to get things turned around after a disastrous 2024 season that saw them earn the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft (which the organization ultimately traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars).

However, the Browns are facing a lot of uncertainty at the quarterback position, which four quarterbacks on the roster seen as having an opportunity to be the Week One starter for Cleveland. As such, the Browns will have to rely on the defensive side of ball to stay in games.

Unfortunately, the organization shared some troubling news for its defensive unit on Monday, announcing that linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will not be appearing on the field this season.

“Jeremiah’s health is of the utmost importance to us and although he has made progress toward recovery, we’ve made the decision to place him on reserve/PUP, which means he will not play football during the 2025 season,” General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement, according to Pro Football Talk.

“Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year.

“We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah’s football future at this time, but we do note that he’s in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery.”

Owusu-Koramoah also released a statement concerning the devastating news.

“To the Cleveland Browns fanbase and my supporters worldwide:

“Thank you for your patience in my silence. From Day 1, you embraced me as more than a player, but also as a brother and young man with purpose. I’m grateful to the Browns organization for their full support, and to the world-class doctors guiding me through recovery.

“While I won’t suit up this season, I’m focused on what I can control — my healing, my mindset and my faith. The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps.

“I’ve given my heart to this game. I don’t know what’s next, but I’ll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field.”