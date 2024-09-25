Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniels is just three games into his rookie career with the Washington Commanders, and he is already being recognized with an in-season honor.

After leading the Commanders to a 38-33 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals this week, Jayden Daniels has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

“There have been few — if any — rookie prime-time debuts better than Daniels’ showing on Monday night when he keyed the Washington Commanders’ 38-33 upset win over the host Cincinnati Bengals,” NFL.com wrote in the announcement.

“Daniels completed a rookie-record 91.3% of his passes as he was 21-of-23 passing for 254 yards with no interceptions and a 141.7 rating. He added 39 rushing yards and had three touchdowns in total, two through the air and one on the ground.”

It’s obviously a well-deserved honor for Daniels, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

“As Expected. I see a few more of these coming his way. Only the beginning,” one fan wrote on X.

“First of many to come,” another fan added.

“Well deserved for his memorable outing in Primetime,” another fan wrote.

“What a great week for him!!!” another fan said.

“Let’s go!” another fan exclaimed.

It’s still early in his career, but it’s safe to say that he is living up to expectations so far.

[NFL.com]