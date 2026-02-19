Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Young Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has played two games in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in front of the raucous Eagles fans, losing both times. However, those losses haven’t deterred the young talent any.

Daniels recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated and had a surprising take on the environment in Philadelphia, saying that the Eagles’ fans deserve credit for their passion.

“I love Eagles fans. I love Eagles fans,” Daniels said. “They just embody what Philly brings. To be able to go out there and play against them, it’s kind of just that thing. Their environment is kind of like the closest thing you can get to a college environment.”

Daniels responded, “for sure,” after being asked if the environment the Eagles fans brought helped to fuel him on the field.

“If you go out there, you can beat Philly in Philly, that’s a different type, but their fans bring it,” Daniels said. “Especially as we’re rivals with them in the NFC East. I love playing against them.”

It’s no surprise that Daniels is so eager to get this first win in Philadelphia. On top of being his NFC East rival, the Eagles ended his rookie playoff run in the NFC Championship en route to winning the Super Bowl.

Daniels will be hoping to return the favor and end Philadelphia’s season next year.