New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is shown after the game, Thursday, August 21, 2025, in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants selected former Ole Miss Rebels star Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft to be the franchise’s quarterback of the future. However, the future hasn’t arrived just quite yet in New York.

Head coach Brian Daboll has named veteran and former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback heading into Week One of the regular season, but Dart is totally okay with the decision and more than willing to wait his turn.

“I feel like whenever my number is called, I’m gonna go out there, I’m gonna play my game and I’m gonna ball,” Dart said after the Giants’ final preseason game on Thursday night, according to Pro Football Talk.

“That’s just my mindset any time I touch the field. Obviously, Russ is the starter, and he’s going to do amazing. He’s had such a great camp and has played at an elite level. My job is just to be the best teammate and be ready whenever it is. I’m excited for Russ and what he’s going to do this year.”

Dart feels Wilson has completely earned the starting job this offseason.

“Russ has completely earned that role,” he said. “I just want to be the best teammate, and I want this team to win, so whatever my role is for that to happen, I’m going to do that to the best of my ability.”

However, whenever his number is called, Dart has the utmost confidence in his ability to deliver.

“When I step on the field, I expect to play at a high level,” Dart said. “I have the confidence that I’m going to be the best player on the field every time.”