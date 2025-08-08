East Rutherford, NJ — June 5, 2025 — Quarterback, Jaxson Dart as the New York Giants players participate in their 2025 OTAs at the Quest Diagnostic Giants Training Center in East Rutherford.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart would be seeing his first NFL action in the team’s first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, according to Pro Football Talk. For Dart’s part, he’s ready for the challenge.

“I’m just stoked for the opportunity,” Dart told reporters. “I hope I can get every situation, just to get those reps, be on that stage and do it at a high level, but I’m just excited for this. I mean, this is just a dream of mine since I was a kid.”

Dart is overly concerned with the increase in competition coming from the collegiate level.

“At the end of the day, it’s the same game you were playing when you were a kid, so just enjoy that,” he said. “Compete, don’t leave any regrets out there on the field, and don’t ever take this moment lightly, and there’s no light that’s too bright to play in.

“I’m not scared,” Dart said later. “When I go out there, I’m going to play the game that I know how to play and the offense here, they don’t give me restrictions on what I can and can’t do, so there’s obviously going to be things where I’m learning when I can do something, when I can’t do something. I think if you’re going to play scared as a quarterback, you shouldn’t be out there.”

He also isn’t worried about having to prove himself in his debut.

“I want to kind of just be in my game,” Dart said. “I want to be in my own space. I want to be able to encourage others, help raise the play of the guys around me and I just want to win so whatever that takes for me to do when I’m out there on the field, that’s my mindset. It’s not really about, ‘Oh, I’m going to prove this.’ Or, ‘I’m going to prove that.’ How am I going to put our team in the best situation to win?”

Dart will get a chance to see the speed of the NFL for the first time at 1 PM EST on Saturday.