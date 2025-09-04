Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of San Francisco 49ers logo in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Jauan Jennings came to terms on a reworked contract that increased Jennings’ play-time incentives by $3 million on Wednesday. Still, his current contract is set to expire after this season, and the sides aren’t exactly finished with negotiations.

Jennings has been managing a calf injury, but was able to participate in Wednesday’s practice in a limited capacity.

“[T]he great news is Jauan has looked great out there, and he’s ready to go, and he kept himself in really good shape,” general manager John Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

“Is there going to be a little rust? Hopefully not. He’s played a lot of football for us, and his energy out there is palpable. We feel it. We’re going to continue to try to work on a long-term deal, but right now we’ve got something, a solution, that works for everybody for the short term, and that’s a good thing for the Niners.”

Lynch also touched on continuing negotiations during the season.

“Some teams do have the policy, once you hit the season, they put all contracts away. That’s not something we’ve done,” Lynch said. “We are going to kind of focus on going and beating Seattle right now, but we’ll continue to try to work towards that. We’ve said it many times, we love J.J., we love his presence on this team, and we want to keep him around here for a while.”

“I want to commend Jauan,” Lynch added. “I think the way he took care of his business, both getting healthy and his want for a new contract, he handled it in a good way. One thing I do pride myself — we talked about strategic transparency — we’re pretty transparent people.

“When I say stuff, I usually mean it. And when I was saying that those things don’t have to be mutually exclusive — Jauan did battle a calf injury, and he did want a new contract, and both things seemed to get right, right at the right time. So, that’s a good thing for us.”