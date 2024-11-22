Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

For years, Jason Kelce has been Travis Kelce’s best friend and first priority. However, during a recent interview, Jason admitted that it had changed with Taylor Swift entering the picture.

In January, Jason Kelce is launching a new late-night show with ESPN called They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce which will run five weeks from Jan. 4 until the Super Bowl.

Jason went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night in part to promote the new show, leading Kimmel to ask whether or not Jason expects his brother Travis to make an appearance.

Obviously, Jason and Travis are not just brothers, they’re also partners on their hit podcast New Heights. So it would make sense for Travis to appear on the show if he could.

However, as long as the Kansas City Chiefs are in the playoffs,

“He’s probably going to be busy. Maybe he gets a first-round bye and we sneak him on for an episode,” Jason said.

As long as Travis and the Chiefs continue winning in the playoffs, Travis will be unable to go on the show. For that reason, Jason actually hopes that his brother will not be able to appear on the show.

“But, hopefully, he can’t make it,” Jason said.

That led Kimmel to bring up a potential dilemma if Jason’s show conflicts with plans Travis might have with Taylor Swift.

“Well, the thing is, if he says he can’t make it on a Friday, and then we see him at one of her concerts on a Friday, we’re gonna have a problem probably,” Kimmel said.

That led Travis to admit a brutal truth.

“I think we all know who the priority is,” Jason said.

Obviously, Jason knows a little bit about this sort of commitment to your partner as he has been married to his wife Kylie for more than seven years.

Still, for the two brothers who have been very close their entire lives with Travis remaining largely single throughout his adult life, this is likely a pretty significant change in their dynamic.

But even if it might be hard to deal with sometimes, it’s clear that Jason is still quite happy for his brother, even if he is no longer Travis’ first priority.

[Jimmy Kimmel Live]