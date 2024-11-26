Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has had some high-profile matchups between brothers over the years. One of those took place on Monday night when Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh faced his brother, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Ahead of the marquee matchup, former NFL player and current ESPN Analyst recalled what it was like facing his brother Travis, and he had a blunt, if brutal message on what the experience was like.

“It’s annoying,” Kelce said, “is what it is.”

"It's annoying. … They were very good." —@JasonKelce on playing against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs 🤣 pic.twitter.com/poANNqEdgQ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 26, 2024

Fans reacted to the brotherly rib on social media.

“Jason is the man,” one fan said on Twitter.

“MNF game without the chiefs and we still find a way to make it about the chiefs. Classic ESPN,” one fan added.

“This guy retires and the Eagles are better. Coincidence? Nah, he’s just overhyped,” one fan added, who is clearly sick f all the attention that the Kelce family has gotten as of late.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

It’s hard to blame Kelce for not being the largest fan of facing his brother. The two famously played against each other in Super Bowl LVII. Unfortunately for Jason, Travis and the Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi trophy at the end of that contest, winning the game 38-35 in what was an instant classic.