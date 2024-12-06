Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

For most NFL players, retiring from the league provides an opportunity to spend more time with their families.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Jason Kelce.

During the latest episode of Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, she was asked a question about whether Jason watches their three children while she records her podcast episodes.

In her response, Kylie explained that she generally has to seek out childcare for her children while she does things like her podcast or charity work. She also revealed a pretty horrible truth that she actually sees her husband less now than she did when he was playing football for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“When I have to do something. Coaching, something for the Eagles Autism Foundation, something for the podcast, a doctor’s appointment even, I will schedule childcare. My husband could tell me 72 times that he will be in the house during the times when I have to leave it. I will still schedule childcare. And it is not a knock on my husband. My husband is busier now than he has ever been. I see him less now in retirement than I did when he was playing football,” Kylie said.

“We had a set schedule then. Now, it’s an absolute free-for-all. He is working so hard and really grinding right now. And so, I just make sure that I am covered. And if that means that he’s at the house and someone else is there just to make up the difference, then that’s what we have going on. He will not be watching the kids. He’s not watching them right now. I think he’s doing meetings.”

Needless to say, it’s pretty horrible news that Jason actually sees his kids less these days than when he was playing in the NFL, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Well, if you turn on your tv, you can’t miss him,” one person wrote on social media.

“A few years from now… ‘I’m not happy!’ Athletes should never get married until their career is over,” someone else added.

“Meanwhile the cash keeps stacking up,” another person quipped.

“Just turn your tv on you will see him within 2 seconds,” another person joked.

“Well I can’t seem to miss him he’s in about every 5th commercial on tv,” someone else added.

“How’s the bank account?” another person joked.

It’s obviously not an easy situation for the Kelce family, but it sounds like they make it work.

[Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce on YouTube]