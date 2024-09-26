Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce made his ESPN debut earlier this month as he begins his new career as a broadcaster. But it doesn’t sound like he’s receiving a warm welcome from all of his colleagues.

During his regular appearance on First Take on Wednesday, ESPN personality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo did not hold back about how much he dislikes the New Heights podcast Jason Kelce does with his brother Travis Kelce while also making it very clear that he has seen enough of Jason Kelce on ESPN.

“They’re gonna get mad at me,” Russo began. “I’m gonna say it anyway because I feel like it. I’m in one of those moods. I think we’ve all seen plenty of Jason Kelce in the last few weeks, would you agree?”

Russo was referring to when Kelce made his ESPN debut last week when the Atlanta Falcons upset the Eagles on “Monday Night Football” in Philadelphia.

It’s obviously some pretty terrible news for Jason Kelce to receive this sort of hate from his ESPN colleague as he tries to begin his new career in media, and it sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“Does anyone care what this bloated overpaid has to say. Not me Russo is a loudmouth,” one fan responded on X.

“Just a generational hater with a platform…” another fan wrote.

“Jealous much Dog?” another person commented.

“Russo better back off his criticism of Kelce. I’m actually watching ESPN now, as are thousands of others. I’m ride or die for JK,” another fan commented.

“Can’t believe he has a job at ESPN,” a fan said of Russo.

Clearly, many people did not agree with Russo.

[Awful Announcing]