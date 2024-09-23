Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce knows that he was more than a little over the top in his appearance in the broadcast booth on Monday Night Football.

Many Atlanta Falcons fans were upset about how obvious Kelce made it that he was rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to win the game. Falcons fans got the last laugh, as the Falcons completed one of the most improbable comebacks in league history, but some couldn’t get over the clear bias they were subjected to during the game.

According to the New York Post, Kelce admitted on an episode of his New Heights Podcast with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce that he was out of line.

“Atlanta had to deal with me for four hours before things got rough for the Eagles,” Kelce said.

“Listen, I want to apologize to Falcons fans watching because I understand that you just had to watch just a Philadelphia celebration and a parade of a former player coming back home.

“How crazy is it? The first time I’m back in the building, I’m commenting on a game? Before the game, being out in the parking lot, the countdown, being up in the booth with Joe and Troy, it was really, really awesome for me, so selfishly, I am just beyond happy that that was kind of how I get to remember my first time being in the Linc not as a player.

“At the same time, I fully understand why a bunch of Atlanta people hate my guts right now, so I apologize.”

It’s good that Kelce had to presence to own up to his mistakes, and hopefully fans are able to forgive the Philly legend.

[NY Post]