Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell talks with QB Jared Goff vs the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions lost arguably the most impactful offensive coordinator in the league, with Ben Johnson joining the Lions’ division rival, the Chicago Bears, as Chicago’s head coach.

However, the Lions aren’t letting Johnson’s loss be an excuse for their offensive production to dip. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was asked about the offense taking a step back and completely dismissed the idea.

“No, of course not, we want to take a step forward. We’re trying to get better, learn from our mistakes last year, and try to get better off them,” Goff said, according to Pro Football Talk.

Goff also discussed some of the new looks that are being added to the offense, and noted that there’d be new looks to the offense even if Johnson had returned.

“I don’t think that would have been any different if you’re returning with the same offense,” he said. “You always add some wrinkles, but certainly he has some flavor on the offense and is doing a good job. . . .

“Some of it’s changing, some of it’s staying the same. The biggest challenge is just getting on the same page with what we like, and we’re working through that.”

Goff also touched on how it has been working with new offensive coordinator John Morton.

“It’s new stuff, it’s new communication, it’s different ways he likes to do things and learning each other, and it’s a fun challenge.”