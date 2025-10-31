Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Detroit Lions helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are off to another strong start to the season. Detroit is 5-2 heading into this weekend’s divisional matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, keeping them neck and neck with the Green Bay Packers for first place in the NFC North.

Surprisingly, wide receiver Jameson Williams, who signed a three-year extension this past offseason, has yet to find his groove this year. To this point in the season, Williams has only 17 catches for 289 receiving yards to go along with two touchdowns.

However, Williams isn’t overly concerned with how things are going to this point.

“I ain’t frustrated at all, bro,” Williams said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “How could I be frustrated? I’m me.”

Williams did admit that he’d like to be more involved, and that he spoke with offensive coordinator John Morton about how he could be a bigger part of the offense.

“He came to me, expressed to me how he felt,” Williams said. “But with me, I really wasn’t taking it too far into thinking about it. We was winning games and things like that, so I could never get myself too worked up with me getting the ball, or me getting targeted, or things like that.

“I know it’s going to come. It’s a long season. We’re a team that [will] make it into the playoffs, so I knew things like that are going to come.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Williams’ talents are utilized this weekend against the Vikings.