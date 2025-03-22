Syndication: Florida Times-Union

The New York Giants have major questionmarks surrounding their most important position after bringing an end to the Daniel Jones era in the middle of last season. The Giants have spent the 0ffseason linked to veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but a wrinkle was thrown into the situation on Friday.

The Giants signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year contract. However, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has done some digging into Winston’s contract terms, and the Giants may have revealed their hand for how they plan to approach April’s draft.

“(The contract is) two years and $8 million for Winston,” Florio reported.

“While he can reportedly double it with incentives, the base deal cries out “bridge” quarterback. And it puts the Giants in play to take a quarterback as early as No. 3 in the draft.

“If they do, it would most likely be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. That assumes the Browns won’t take Sanders with the second overall pick.

“Regardless of whether it happens in round one or. round two — or if the Giants trade back into the bottom of the first round — it’s looking like they’ll be pairing Winston with a rookie, based on the value of the contract Winston has signed.”

Fans reacted to Florio’s take on social media.

“My guess he’ll throw 36 interceptions this season with 40 touchdowns!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I don’t think any person thought he was there answer. Quite obvious,” one fan added.

“Of course he is a bridge. He’s proven he’s isnt a viable long term starter anymore. Dudes a turnover machine,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Florio’s prediction proves true.