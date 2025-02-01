Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

It’s not a secret that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals have a bit of a rivalry after their high-profile matchups in recent years. And it sounds like that bad blood is impacting the rooting interests of one Bengals star.

While the Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs this season thanks in large part to a poor defensive showing throughout much of the early season, that isn’t stopping Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase from rooting against them in the Super Bowl.

Chase had a strong season with the Bengals this season, winning the receiving triple crown by leading the league in touchdown receptions, receiving yards, and receptions. As a result, he was named to this weekend’s Pro Bowl.

At the Pro Bowl, Chase was asked who he would be rooting for in the Super Bowl LIX showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

To nobody’s surprise, Chase will be rooting for the Eagles, saying he hopes that Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley puts up big numbers in the game.

“Everyone knows I’m not a KC fan, so I’m hoping Saquon rushes for like 200 in this game,” Chase said on ESPN.

The rivalry between the two teams goes back to their AFC Championship Game showdown in 2021 when the Bengals overcame a sizable halftime deficit to beat the Chiefs and advance to the Super Bowl.

While the Bengals have not enjoyed much success against the Chiefs since then, they remain the last team to beat the Chiefs in the postseason.