Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase got hit with a fine from the NFL this week, and he’s not happy with it.

Ja’Marr Chase was officially fined this week for “verbal abuse of an official” during the team’s Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

Chase was upset about what he felt should have been a pass interference penalty on the Chiefs and screamed at referee Alex Kemp after the play, drawing a flag.

“It’s just simply abusive language toward a game official,” Kemp said of the incident after the game according to The Athletic.

“The simple answer is profanity used by grown men versus direct, personal abusive language toward a game official. That’s the line. When that line gets crossed, we simply can’t let that happen.”

Chase was clearly not happy about the fine.

In a post on social media, Chase made it clear that he did not think he deserved a fine for his antics.

“How i get fined for not doing nothing g ?” Chase said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Clearly, the league did not agree with Chase’s assessment of the incident.

