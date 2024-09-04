Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have been in the midst of a pretty concerning situation regarding superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as he has been sitting out practice during the offseason, training camp, and preseason as he seeks a new contract from the team. But just a few days before the team gets set to open the season, it sounds like he has returned to practice.

A video shared to social media on Wednesday afternoon by Ben Baby of ESPN shows Ja’Marr Chase in pads walking to practice alongside teammate Tee Higgins.

“Ja’Marr Chase, here for the first practice of the game week,” Baby said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Ja’Marr Chase. In uniform. Heading out to practice. pic.twitter.com/SFDgHDrF7u — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 4, 2024

Needless to say, this is absolutely massive news for the Bengals as there was some concern that Chase’s absence from practice might extend to the regular season and sideline him for regular season games. Legendary Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson predicted last month that he did not expect Chase to play for the team unless he had a new contract.

“This is the only way to get deals done,” Ochocinco said last month. “CeeDee Lamb is doing the same thing. Brandon Aiyuk is doing the same thing. You have to let the owners know that you’re able to separate the love for the game (from) the business like the owners do.”

However, it seems like Chase has returned to practice to begin preparation for the team’s season-opening showdown with the New England Patriots.

[Ben Baby]