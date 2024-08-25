Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have had to spend nearly the entire offseason and preseason preparing for the upcoming NFL season without superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on the practice field as he seeks a new contract from the team. And according to one former Cincinnati Bengals superstar, it sounds like there’s a chance there’s a chance they could be without him for the regular season too, unless they work out a contract extension.

During a recent interview with Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Bengals star wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson said that he thinks the two sides will work out a contract before the start of the season. But if that deal doesn’t happen, Johnson expected that Ja’Marr Chase would refuse to play for the team during the regular season until that contract is done.

“This is the only way to get deals done,” Ochocinco said. “CeeDee Lamb is doing the same thing. Brandon Aiyuk is doing the same thing. You have to let the owners know that you’re able to separate the love for the game (from) the business like the owners do.”

Former Cincinnati standout WR @ochocinco expects the Bengals and Ja’Marr Chase to get a long-term deal done this week. But in the event that they don’t, Johnson also believes Chase won’t step on the field without a new contract. 🎧 https://t.co/mlLT5FrlZx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2024

Needless to say, this would be absolutely horrible news for the Bengals, and the idea led to a lot of reactions on social media.

My experience with the Bengals is that they generally work this stuff out. Perhaps the most relevant example: AJ Green was there for a loooooong time and there wasn't a Joe Burrow there throwing it to him. A far more appealing situation these days. https://t.co/9Ejxi2LBDL — Ryan Burns (@FtblSickness) August 19, 2024

I trust Chad, get it done. https://t.co/FmMgfcVovK — Costa (@CincyPlzWin) August 19, 2024

I hope he doesn’t step on the field, force them to get it done. It’ll just cost more next offseason and it’s no reason to not get it done now. https://t.co/B5XHsOCZzP — Cam X WhoDey!!🐅🐅 (@TigerKigndom) August 19, 2024

https://x.com/mikefreemanNFL/status/1825567058563633308

He gone — BrownsMuse (@CleBrownsMuse) August 19, 2024

Didn't the owner or GM say they don't negotiate during the season? So what happens week 1 if there's no new contract — SportsArenaTz (@SportsarenatzTz) August 19, 2024

They can’t lose Chase. Team would collapse and fans would rebel — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) August 19, 2024

It’s worth noting that Chase did return to practice for the Bengals on Sunday, but the two sides still have not come to terms on a new deal.

