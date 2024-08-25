Bengals Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
By Kevin Harrish

The Cincinnati Bengals have had to spend nearly the entire offseason and preseason preparing for the upcoming NFL season without superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on the practice field as he seeks a new contract from the team. And according to one former Cincinnati Bengals superstar, it sounds like there’s a chance there’s a chance they could be without him for the regular season too, unless they work out a contract extension.

During a recent interview with Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Bengals star wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson said that he thinks the two sides will work out a contract before the start of the season. But if that deal doesn’t happen, Johnson expected that Ja’Marr Chase would refuse to play for the team during the regular season until that contract is done.

“This is the only way to get deals done,” Ochocinco said. “CeeDee Lamb is doing the same thing. Brandon Aiyuk is doing the same thing. You have to let the owners know that you’re able to separate the love for the game (from) the business like the owners do.”

Needless to say, this would be absolutely horrible news for the Bengals, and the idea led to a lot of reactions on social media.

It’s worth noting that Chase did return to practice for the Bengals on Sunday, but the two sides still have not come to terms on a new deal.

