When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2024 season, plenty has gone wrong. But don’t pin the team’s inability to finish games on Ja’Marr Chase.

Cincinnati’s star wide receiver made that clear as he spoke to reporters following the Bengals’ 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The defeat dropped Cincinnati to 4-7 on the season, providing a significant hit to the Bengals’ postseason chances.

Following the game, Chase was asked about Cincinnati’s struggles finishing closely contested games, as the Bengals had overcome a 15-point deficit only to lose on a J.K. Dobbins touchdown with 18 seconds remaining in the game. And in answering, the LSU product made it clear that it’s not his issue to fix.

“How do I do it? I don’t know. Ask Zac,” Chase said in reference to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “Ask the coaches. Don’t ask me. It’s not my job. I play football on the field. I don’t call plays for us. So I can’t really do nothing.”

Frustrations boil over postgame – here’s a snippet of Ja’Marr Chase in the locker room. “He knows to make those kicks. That’s why we pay him those bucks, to make those kicks.” “I don’t know. Ask Zac, ask the coaches. Don’t ask me. That’s not my job…I play football on the… pic.twitter.com/lKgwI16ttP — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) November 18, 2024

This isn’t the first time this season that Chase has expressed frustration with the Bengals, who currently find themselves two games back of the Denver Broncos for the AFC’s final Wild Card spot. Yet despite doing his part by tallying league highs of 73 receptions for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns, Cincinnati still remains in search of answers heading into the final seven weeks of the regular season.

