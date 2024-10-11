Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2024 season as Super Bowl contenders, but through the first five weeks of the season, they instead find themselves at the bottom of the division. And star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase wants to do something about that.

The Bengals are just 1-4 through their first five games, winning just one game against the Carolina Panthers. Chase knows that the team needs to be better this week against the New York Giants.

During a press conference this week, Ja’Marr Chase called out the Bengals a little bit as he made it clear that the team needs to perform well this week, especially after losing last week.

“It’s gotta start right now,” Chase said at a press conference according to Pro Football Talk

“We all woulda thought it would’ve started last game just by we set the tone of coming out. We have to do that this game. This has to be the game we set the standard, right here, and leave it all on the table.”

It’s worth noting that the Bengals and Chase have actually been dominant on the offensive side of the ball. Chase is averaging 132 yards per game the past three games, scoring five touchdowns across that span.

The Bengals also rank fourth in the NFL in scoring offense, averaging 28 points per game.

So clearly, the defense is going to have to step up for the team.

