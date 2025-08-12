Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

When Jamal Adams played under head coach Pete Carroll, he was a Pro Bowl safety for the Seattle Seahawks. Now Adams and Carroll have been reunited, as both are now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, when Adams signed with Las Vegas, Carroll had quite the wake-up call for his former Pro Bowler.

“He straight up told me, ‘You’re going to be in the linebacker room, so get over it,’” Adams said, according to the Raiders’ official website. “So I was just like, ‘Alright, shit, let’s do it.’”

Although Adams has never played linebacker full time, he’s taken to the adjustment well.

“Obviously, I’m just a football player, man,” Adams said. “See ball, get ball.”

The Raiders currently have Adams listed as the backup weakside linebacker to Germaine Pratt, so he’s fighting for both a roster spot and playing time. Adams played 15 snaps in the Raiders’ preseason opener, and Carroll discussed his ability to adapt to the new position.

“He’s always been so instinctive and so aggressive and such a run-through guy, been a fantastic blitzer over his time,” the head coach said. “So, I want to put him in position to do that. He’s jumped right into the WILL spot, and that gives us some flexibility that we’re going to grow with. He looks really good.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Adams secures a roster spot and significant snaps.