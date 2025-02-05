Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team quarterback Jalen Milroe of Alabama (4) throws long during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Alabama quarterback prospect Jalen Milroe is expected to be one of the top quarterback prospects to come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft in April. But on Wednesday, he made it incredibly clear that he will not be doing anything else in the NFL but playing quarterback.

In a conversation with Pro Football Talk, Milroe admitted that he was asked about switching positions throughout his collegiate career. But in his opinion, the questions are like “asking a zebra to be a dog”.

“No, it’s always quarterback,” Milroe said. “Of course, the question’s asked — switching positions, something like that, what I can do. But you never ask a zebra to be a dog.”

Milroe obviously has the athleticism to play the quarterback position in the NFL. But this past season, Milroe’s accuracy was highly scrutinized after throwing a career-high 11 interceptions.

Still, Milroe is confident that his preparation by studying some of the best quarterbacks in the game and his work ethic will be enough for an NFL team to take a chance on him as a quarterback.

“One thing I’ve done this past offseason is watch NFL tape,” added Milroe. “So watching (Joe) Burrow, watching (Brock) Purdy, watching Geno Smith. And one thing that is unique about all of them is they play on time, they have pocket integrity, their footwork in the pocket is so efficient. The body movement that they put themselves in to make every throw on the field. That’s what is going to be important. There’s going to be certain scenarios where perfect ball placement beats perfect coverage every time. So just knowing where your hots are as well.

“Just watching that tape, just watching those guys be able to ball each and every Sunday… It’s inspiring because that’s where I want to be in the future.”

Milroe’s sheer athletic ability and arm talent have many draft experts expecting teams to be interested in calling Milroe’s name potentially near the end of Day 1 or at the early portions of Day 2 in the draft.

But with that being said, it will be interesting to see whether that expected interest changes following Milroe definitively declaring that he solely plans to play quarterback in the NFL.