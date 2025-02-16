Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The resounding 40-22 beatdown was one of the most emphatic in recent memory. Mahomes and the Chiefs looked lost at times against the Eagles and their punishing defense.

During the game, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter took Mahomes down. He appeared to deliver a clear hit to Mahomes’ head.

But even after that, the NFL has decided not to fine Carter for the play.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted that not only did the league not fine Carter, that decision came after deciding not to penalize him during the game either.

So it goes.

The Eagles drafted Carter in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, Carter has been a wrecking ball on the defensive line. He and his peers dominated up front in the Super Bowl and helped crash the Chiefs’ three-peat party.

Carter starred at the University of Georgia where he won National Championships in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

In two seasons in the NFL, Carter’s amassed 10.5 sacks, 75 combined tackles, and 20 TFL. Last season, Carter had 4.5 sacks, 42 combined tackles, and 12 TFL. To say he’s been disruptive on the line might put it all mildly.

Carter and the Eagles won the franchise’s second Super Bowl last Sunday. Philadelphia has a case to be the most dominant team in the NFC in the 21st century. They have two Super Bowl titles to their name and eight appearances in the NFC Championship Game.